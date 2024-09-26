U.S. donates relief supplies to Ecija EDCA

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), last Monday, donated emergency relief supplies to Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) site, as part of its efforts to boost the Philippines’ disaster preparedness.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson handed over the emergency relief supplies to Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno.

Supplies included emergency shelter-grade tarpaulins; shelter repair tools such as handsaws, shovels, ropes, hammers, and nails; and kitchen sets, including pots, pans, bowls, plates and utensils.

The supplies, which can support at least 10,000 people, will be stored at the OCD warehouse in Fort Magsaysay to facilitate the Philippine government’s rapid delivery of life-saving assistance.

“Today’s donation demonstrates how EDCA sites like Fort Magsaysay strengthen the Philippines’ humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness efforts,” said Ambassador Carlson.

“The US government remains committed to supporting the Philippines as it builds its national and local capacity to prepare for and respond to disasters.”

“The Philippines and the United States have a strong alliance. This alliance is demonstrated not just through words but through concrete actions of cooperation,” Teodoro said.

The United States also aids the Philippines’ disaster response efforts by bolstering its community-based disaster risk reduction, providing disaster response training, and strengthening collaboration between Philippine and US civilian, military and humanitarian agencies.

Since 2010, the US government, through USAID, has provided nearly P19.6 billion ($344 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid and boosted the disaster risk reduction capacity across the country.