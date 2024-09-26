Topex to KQ: Be a responsible father

De La Salle University head coach Topex Robinson is not worried at all about his prized star Kevin Quiambao having added responsibilities in the middle of the Green Archers’ repeat bid in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

Although Robinson acknowledges that Quiambao now has a lot on his plate as La Salle’s ace player, Gilas Pilipinas duties, working on his studies, and now as a first-time dad, he is confident that his other wards are ready to step up when needed.

“That’s why we always say that KQ is just a part of us but he’s not the whole of us. We’re always gonna have guys that are gonna step up and guys just waiting for the opportunity in case we have KQ in and out,” Robinson said.

“I guess, we just try to support and protect each other and again, having a common goal is always gonna be important. Whoever the next guy is after KQ.”

Quiambao celebrated the journey of fatherhood with the birth of his son from partner Faye Aguila last Tuesday.

“It’s surreal. I couldn’t sleep, to be honest. I can’t explain the feeling. I’m just so happy,” the 24-year-old forward said.

In fact, the reigning Most Valuable Player admitted to lacking sleep watching over Faye and their child in the hospital in Muntinlupa but still put up an impressive performance in La Salle’s 68-62 win over Far Eastern University Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s all worth it. Coming into this game I didn’t get to sleep. Babawi na lang ako ng tulog,” he said.

Quiambao flirted with a triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as he helped the Green Archers get back on the win column for a 4-1 record.

Moving forward, Quiambao will have to juggle a lot of things. He’s just grateful for the full support of his coaches and teammates,

“It will be hard to balance my time but I’ll try my best to focus on two aspects: the basketball aspect and then life aspect,” he said.

“Our coaches give me the freedom to do what I want.”

Robinson will have Quiambao’s back all the way.

His only fatherhood advice: Be a responsible father and partner.