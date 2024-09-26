TNT smells blood, guns for 2-0 lead

Games today:

(Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex)

5 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Magnolia

7:30 p.m. — NLEX vs TNT

Defending champion TNT Tropang Giga found it difficult drawing the first blood in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup quarterfinals against a determined NLEX side.

Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes expects an even tougher resistance from the Road Warriors when they shoot for firmer control of the best-of-five series in Game 2 today at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m. following the 5 p.m. tipoff between Rain or Shine and Magnolia.

The Group A top seed had to claw its way out of a 13-point second quarter deficit before eking out a come-from-behind 107-102 win in the series opener last Wednesday.

Not surprised at all by the Road Warriors’ tough stand in Game 1, Reyes braces for another grind-out encounter.

“I’m sure coach Jong (Uichico) will make some adjustments in Game 2. So, it’s incumbent upon us now to try and anticipate and prepare something else for the next game,” Reyes said.

While plotting for a different approach in the pivotal match, one thing will remain constant in Reyes’ game plan: Stop NLEX’s rampaging import DeQuan Jones.

The Tropang Giga “slowed down” Jones’ offense to under 40 points as he finished with 38 in the opener.

“The best thing we can do is make it hard for him. As long as he exerts effort to try to score, and exerts effort to defend, that works for us,” Reyes said.

“It takes a team to stop that kind of player.”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who had 45 points in the previous game, will again the focal point of TNT’s offense with RR Pogoy, Jayson Castro, Rey Nambatac and Kelly Williams to back him up against Jones, Robert Bolick, Baser Amer and Enoch Valdez.

Meanwhile, Elasto Painters mentor Yeng Guiao plans to put extra emphasis on defending the four-point area when they aim for a 2-0 series lead.

Rain or Shine took Game 1 in a close 109-105 decision but not after enduring a searing four-point shooting by the Hotshots.

Magnolia shot 6-of-12 from the 27-foot arch with Jerrick Ahanmisi drilling three of his four attempts.

“Part of the game plan is to lessen their efficiency. It’s just too much that they’re shooting 50 percent from the four-point area. It’s fantastic,” Guiao said.