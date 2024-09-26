Suspended Cebu mayor faces nepotism raps

Still serving his six-month suspension, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama will again be facing suspension due to nepotism.

This as the Office of the Ombudsman has recommended the filing of three counts of nepotism against Rama.

The Ombudsman found probable cause to indict Rama for three counts of nepotism or in violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The case against Rama stemmed from a complaint filed by Jonel Saceda aka Josa Chiongbian Osmena allegedly hired his wife’s two brothers as casual employees at the City Hall.

“Since the Certificates of Life Birth of Elmer and Gomer (Mandanat) show that they are siblings and younger brother of Marilou(Rama’s wife), it is therefore established that their appointments by respondents are prohibited nepotistic appointments,” the Ombudsman said.

The Anti-graft body said the suspended Mayor’s explanation that he was “ surreptitiously made to sign the plantilla of casual appointments for Elmer and Gomer is “unsubstantiated.”

“As discussed above, the plantilla of casual appointments indicating on their faces the full names of Elmer and Gomer, their position titles, and periods of employment, among others, obviously show that Elmer and Gomer’s appointments were nepotistic,” the Ombudsman resolution further said.

Saceda filed the complaint of alleged nepotism, grave misconduct, and graft and corruption with the Ombudsman in Quezon City on 24 January 2023.

Lawyer Joselito Thomas Baena, Rama’s counsel said they would file a motion for reconsideration.

The Ombudsman cited the Civil Service Commission, saying the provision covers four nepotistic appointments within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity between: the (1) appointing authority; (2) recommending authority; (3) chief of the bureau or office; and (4) the person exercising immediate supervision over the appointee.