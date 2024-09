LOOK: The Philippine Medical Association, the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines, and the Philippine Infectious Disease Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with government agencies such as the Department of Health, and the Department of Education, have signed a position statement to promote cervical cancer elimination. The signing took place at the "Isang Boses Laban sa Cervical Cancer" forum held at a hotel in Quezon City on 26 September 2024. ANALY LABOR











