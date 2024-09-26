Suarez rushing world title quest

The camp of world No. 1 super-featherweight contender Charly Suarez believes his next fight should be for a world crown.

“Charly’s not getting any younger,” admitted his chief trainer Delfin Boholst on Thursday from the United States.

Suarez, 36, is fresh from scoring a savage third-round knockout of American Jorge Castaneda in Glendale, Arizona.

The impressive win catapulted him to the top of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) 130-lb ratings. He is also ranked No. 5 by the International Boxing Federation.

A silver medalist in the 2014 Asian Games and a three-time Southeast Asian Games champion, Suarez is returning to the country on Saturday.

Following the Castaneda win, Suarez boosted his record to 18-0 with ten knockouts.

Ilocos Sur politician Chavit Singson, who manages the Davao del Norte fighter, is expected to host a media roundtable early next week to celebrate his return.

Though he is not yet the WBO mandatory challenger, Suarez is in prime position to challenge for the WBO title on the strength of his recent win.

Promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., Suarez turned professional in January 2019 after a colorful stint in the amateur ranks.

One time, he was based in Italy and fought in a semi-pro league.

He represented the Philippines in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Before leaving for the Arizona fight, Singson assured Suarez that he will get his chance at a world title next year.