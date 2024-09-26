SM Group, DoT rally behind tourist’s VAT refund bill

The bill seeking value-added tax refund for tourists, seen to entice more foreign travelers into the country, has earned the backing of the Department of Tourism (DoT) and the country’s top conglomerate, the SM Group.

In an interview, SM Prime Holdings chairman of the Executive Committee, Hans Sy, said the measure is a very positive move, especially for mall operators and hotel owners, because such a measure would entice more tourist visitors that would book hotels, roam around to malls, then shop and eat.

“I just hope they can make it very easy and simple. However, if you go to countries like Japan, which is outright, they do a discount there as long as you show your passport. So, I hope we can do that,” he said.

On Monday, the Senate approved on the third and final reading the proposed value-added tax (VAT) refund measure for non-resident tourists, earning 20 affirmative votes, one negative, and no abstention.

Senate Bill No. 2415, or An Act Creating a Vat Refund Mechanism for Non-Resident Tourists, adding a New Section 112-A to the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, was approved in the plenary.

SBN 2415 aims to provide non-resident tourists with VAT refunds for local purchases worth at least P3,000.

Based on the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) assessment, the proposed fiscal reform would generate from P3.3 billion to P5.7 billion per annum from 2024 to 2028.