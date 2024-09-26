Senate committee approves MinDA budget

DAVAO CITY — The Senate Sub-Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Ronald dela Rosa, approved the Mindanao Development Authority’s (MinDA) budget for fiscal year 2025, endorsing it for plenary deliberation.

MinDA Chairperson Leo Tereso Magno presented a proposal that included over P300 million worth of continuing yet unfunded projects based on the agency’s approved National Expenditure Program (NEP) for the upcoming year.

Among the highlighted programs was the Strengthening of Indigenous Peoples in Mindanao, which previously received backing from Senators Dela Rosa and Christopher "Bong" Go.

Magno also underscored the need for funding the new Mindanao Disaster Resiliency Center, designed to enhance the region’s disaster preparedness and response.

“For years, we have relied on good fortune, but with climate change, the landscape has shifted. We must be proactive and make all of Mindanao resilient to these changes,” he emphasized.

Dela Rosa expressed his commitment to advancing MinDA’s funding proposal to the main Senate Finance Committee, recognizing the vital role of the agency in fostering Mindanao’s growth.

“I am confident that we can secure the support of our fellow senators for your programs for Mindanao,” he assured.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito Estrada, meanwhile, stressed the urgency of investing in necessary infrastructure to unlock Mindanao’s vast potential.

“We have to do our part in realizing the promises of Mindanao, given its rich natural resources,” Ejercito noted.