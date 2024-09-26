SCUTTLEBUTT

No RE worry yet for coal producer

The Consunji group’s Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s financial prospects hang in the balance and greatly depend on the inclination of power generator operators to avail of the Asian Development Bank’s Energy Transition Mechanism Program.

Thus far, coal plant retirement has not yet gained momentum in the Philippines, with only two retirements in the past 10 years which means SCC’s volumes could be underpinned by domestic demand.

Coal prices are expected to decline by 6.5 percent from current prices to around $130 per metric ton in 2025, and to drop by another 12.3 percent to $114.00/MT in 2026.

Renewable energy remains an aspiration for most as a report by US-based non-government organization Global Energy Monitor (GEM) revealed that the two biggest coal producers, and consumers, in the world, China and India, are even expanding their coal mine pipelines to meet demand.

In 2022, India overtook China as the world’s most populous country. Due to its massive population, renewables development is unable to keep up with surging demand, and the newly reelected Modi government has approved 93 gigawatts (GW) of new coal generation capacity expected to be built by 2032 to ensure energy security.

Despite being the global leader in building RE capacity, Beijing has remained cautious in its approach to energy transition, especially after droughts earlier this year impacted hydropower production and brought widespread blackouts. To date, China still has around 1,147 GW of coal generation capacity.