Rice importers told: Swift distribution needed

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Thursday appealed to rice importers to immediately distribute the 523 containers of imported rice stored at the Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port (BoC-MICP) yard.

Romualdez said that the move will help lower the price of rice in the market and stressed that the matter is akin to hoarding because the importers are using the facilities of the government.

This comes after Romualdez conducted an on-site inspection at the MICP last Wednesday following reports that more than 800 containers or up to 23 million kilos of imported rice have been stored for a long time at the said port.

Romualdez was accompanied by House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo and ACT-CIS Partylist Representative Edvic Yap and BoC officials.

According to the BoC’s record, there are currently 523 containers of imported rice in MICP worth P750,000 per container.

The Speaker also said that some importers are allegedly taking advantage of the reglementary period at the BoC before they release their rice, adding that inspections at the BoC is still part of the continuous campaign of the House of Representatives to eradicate rice hoarding and smuggling in the country and to ensure cheap rice in the market which is the main goal of the Marcos administration.

Romualdez also called for the rice containers to be released immediately and to ensure that those found to be hoarding rice be held accountable.

“We are here to send a clear message: rice hoarding, smuggling, and other illegal activities that threaten the accessibility and affordability of our staple grain will not be tolerated,” said Romualdez.

He added that the report of overstaying rice containers added to the government’s concern about the manipulation of rice supply in the market, as he reiterated his call to importers to stop abusing the 30-day reglementary period at the BoC before they release the rice to the market because it is clear that it is also hoarding.

According to Section 1129(d) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, shipments must be received within 30 days and refunds and other payment duties must be settled.

Meantime, the BoC assured that they will immediately comply with the Speaker’s call, adding that cargoes found to have exceeded the 30-day regulatory period will be declared abandoned and may be confiscated by the agency and distributed to government branches, particularly the DSWD for distribution to the poor.