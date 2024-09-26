Puerto Aguadulce sets a new standard with handling of the APL Fullerton

Puerto Aguadulce, the leading terminal on the Colombian Pacific coast, has achieved yet another historic milestone by successfully handling the APL Fullerton, a significant addition to its operations.

The CMA CGM-operated vessel, measuring 398 meters in length and 51 meters in width, boasts a capacity of 19,856 TEUs, making it the largest ship to dock at the Colombian coast. The ship’s arrival on 9 September not only underscores Puerto Aguadulce's logistical capabilities but also highlights the confidence that shipping lines have in its robust infrastructure and services. This moment marks a reflection of the terminal’s ongoing growth, technological advancements, and steadfast commitment to operational excellence and continuous innovation.

“The arrival of this vessel is a testament to our ongoing evolution and adaptation to the demands of global trade. This achievement demonstrates that we are prepared to face the challenges of the international market and continue being the preferred terminal on the Colombian Pacific,” stated Álvaro Otero, General Manager of Puerto Aguadulce.

In recent years, Puerto Aguadulce has set significant benchmarks in the port industry, consistently handling high-capacity vessels. This success can be attributed to the terminal’s high standards in technology, human resources, safety, and innovation.

With this latest accomplishment, Puerto Aguadulce reinforces its dedication to continued growth alongside the region, solidifying its role as a benchmark in international trade. The terminal remains committed to advancing, overcoming new challenges, and proving its readiness for the future.

About Puerto Aguadulce

Puerto Aguadulce is a state-of-the-art container terminal that commenced operations in November 2016, achieving high standards of productivity, safety, and security across all its operations. Its major shareholders include two of the world's leading port operators: International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) of the Philippines and PSA of Singapore.

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered in Manila, Philippines, and established in 1988, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) specializes in port development, management, and operations. The company’s portfolio of terminals and projects spans developed and emerging market economies across the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. As an independent operator with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI prioritizes transparency in its transactions with all stakeholders in the supply chain. The company continues to garner global recognition for its public-private partnerships focused on sustainable development, supported by various corporate social responsibility initiatives. (www.ictsi.com)