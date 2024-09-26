PRE-SEASON WARS BEGIN: Intact FEU to test San Sebastian mettle

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

3:30 p.m. — San Sebastian vs FEU

6 p.m. — Lyceum vs UE

Veteran-laden Far Eastern University (FEU) tests the mettle of rebuilding San Sebastian College to open the hostilities in the third staging of the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Friday at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Opening serve of the Pool D showdown is set at 3:30 p.m. with the Lady Tamaraws looking to begin their campaign on a high note following a runner-up finish in the National Invitationals last July.

The Tina Salak-mentored squad, which took home bronze in last year’s edition of the centerpiece tournament, boasts an intact roster led by setter Tin Ubaldo, National Invitationals 2nd Best Middle Blocker Jean Asis, Chenie Tagaod and Faida Bakanke.

“We’ll give our best in this game because this is going to be a good exposure, especially to our rookies. At least we’ll know how they will perform in actual matches,” FEU assistant coach Joanne Bunag said.

The Lady Stags of multi-titled tactician Roger Gorayeb, on the other hand, are determined to give the Lady Tamaraws a tough time with skipper Katherine Santos, Von Dimaculangan, Kristine Dionisio leading the way.

Meanwhile, University of the East (UE) and Lyceum of the Philippines University face off at 6 p.m. in Pool B to cap the first playdate of the centerpiece SSL tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

The Lady Warriors will see the return of 2023 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League Best Opposite Spiker Jelai Gajero after suffering a knee injury last year.

UE will also pin its hopes on Casiey Dongallo, Kizzie Madriaga and KC Cepada to set their podium aspirations in the tourney that has Smart Sports, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education, Philippine Sports Commission, SM Tickets as technical partners in motion.

“We just hope that the girls are all healthy and perform the way they normally do in practice and apply those in the game and continue moving forward from there,” UE deputy Doc Obet Vital said.

But the Lady Warriors are sure to encounter stiff resistance from the Lady Pirates led by reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association 1st Best Middle Blocker Hiromi Osada and Best Opposite Spiker Janeth Tulang, Johna Dolorito, Joan Doguna and playmaker Venice Puzon.

“We’ll give them a good fight,” Lyceum coach Cromwel Garcia said.

“I told the team that they should not get pressured inside the court. Just enjoy the game and learn from it.”