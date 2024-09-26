PR industry coping with digitization

Players in the public relations industry are currently engrossed in digitization, but still, a lot needs to be done to be on par with their Asian counterparts.

Jay Bautista, managing director of Kantar Media, who served as one of the speakers for the 31st National Public Relations Congress at the Manila Hotel on Thursday, disclosed that PR practitioner’s embrace of digitization is seen across all social media and digital platforms, especially TikTok.

“The industry now is fully equipped and has all the necessary skills to be effective in engaging their stakeholders. Indeed, the PR industry is now well-positioned to be effective in this landscape,” Bautista said.

Basics plus AI

Meanwhile, Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) Vice President and Chairperson of Creatives Norman Agatep maintained that despite the presence of generative artificial intelligence, it would be more effective if practitioners incorporated PR handling with the basics of PR strategies along with AI.

He said PR strategies of today and decades ago differ as things move very fast right now, and PR firms remain slow to adapt due to fear, or are not fully enthralled with AI.

“While before it was very easy to control the message, to dictate the discourse, nobody predicted the pandemic and the acceleration of AI. So, it is (really) a matter of equipping a PR practitioner with the right mindset, skills, and tools to be able to proceed with their jobs regardless of the changes,” he said.

Agatep noted that the time will come when PR practitioners will find ways to take advantage of these changes, following the lead of other countries that have already made significant strides.

“This means understanding what the basics are and applying them to whatever is happening, and to the new technologies to progress. That’s what PR people should understand right now. It’s alright that change happens, but what is more important is the ability to cling to the basics, such as doing PR relationships, and building trusts, among others,” according to Agatep, whose family has been in PR for many decades.