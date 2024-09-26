Philconsa inducts attorney, prof. Liza

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Thursday joined the Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa) as a regular member.

Marcos took her oath before former Chief Justice Reynato Puno in Malacañang on the occasion of Philconsa’s 63rd founding anniversary.

The First Lady is a lawyer who teaches law at several universities across the country.

She practiced law in New York and in the Philippines founded law firms such as the Marcos, Ochoa, Serapio & Tan, and the M&A Associates.

Founded on 26 September 1961, Philconsa is a non-stock and nonpartisan organization committed to defending, preserving, and protecting the Constitution.

It supports government efforts, plans and programs that are compliant with the tenets of the Constitution.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has recognized Philconsa as an advocate of “the fundamental law of our land.”

“Philconsa’s role as the ‘people’s conscience,’ in the words of Dr. Salvador Araneta, is vital in propagating and preserving it from insidious interests,” he said.

“Despite global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the Philippines has remained a bastion of resilience, peace, and stability. Our response has been neither passive nor reactionary but forward-looking,” he said.