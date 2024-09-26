PCG ship subs for Magbanua at Escoda

A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel, a replacement for the recently pulled out BRP Teresa Magbanua, is now patrolling the disputed Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

This was confirmed by National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson, Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, in an interview on Thursday. He, however, refused to divulge the specific location of the PCG ship.

“We already have a Coast Guard vessel patrolling at Escoda Shoal. So what our Coast Guard vessel does is keep monitoring, ensuring that there is no reclamation, making sure that there are no illegal activities happening at Escoda Shoal,” Malaya said.

He reiterated the Philippines is firm in maintaining the country’s presence in its exclusive economic zone in the WPS.

“For us to be able to do so, we need to have a presence so we now have a replacement for the Teresa Magbanua, which is now safeguarding and patrolling at Escoda Shoal,” he said.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua patrolled at Escoda Shoal for over five months, following reports of reclamation by China in the area, similar to what it did in building artificial islands to host military bases in the Spratlys.

On 15 September, the 97-meter Magbanua was “compelled” to return to its homeport in Puerto Princesa, Palawan for repairs and the medical evacuation of its personnel who subsisted on meager food supplies and rainwater for weeks.