OPERATION: REDEMPTION — Big guns Saint Benilde, Mapua aim to regain winning ways

12 p.m. — Mapua vs San Sebastian

2:30 p.m. — Lyceum vs Saint Benilde

College of Saint Benilde is coming off a frustrating loss to Letran College in its previous game in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100 men’s basketball tournament.

But Blazers coach Charles Tiu believes that it was a setback they needed to suffer.

Tiu stressed that they were served with a slice of humble pie when they absorbed their first loss of the season via a dismal 69-71 decision to the Knights last Sunday.

That’s why they will march with fire in their eyes when they battle the surging Lyceum of the Philippines University when they return to action on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Game time is at 2:30 p.m. following the 12:30 p.m. duel between San Sebastian College and Mapua University, which is also licking the wounds created by its 81-96 setback to the Pirates on Tuesday.

Reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Clint Escamis will look to bounce back from his forgettable 13-point performance against Lyceum while Rafael Are wants to improve from his 11-point outing in the Stags’ 52-60 loss to the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta last Tuesday.

Billed as a powerhouse for sprinkling their lineup with quality veterans like Tony Ynot and Allen Liwag together with a brilliant coaching mind in Serbian consultant Rajko Toroman, the Blazers were off to a sizzling start as they raced to four straight wins.

They opened their season with a 78-65 win over Mapua followed by a 70-65 victory over San Beda University, a 77-65 triumph over Emilio Aguinaldo College, and a 78-51 victory over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

All in all, the Blazers posted a winning margin of 16.7 points to underscore their prowess in the centennial season of the oldest collegiate league.

But against Letran, the Blazers sputtered.

Kevin Santos, a 6-foot-4 forward from Pampanga, pulled off a surprise when he delivered a dagger of a game-winner that sent the Blazers crashing back to earth.

Worse, starting playmaker Jhomel Ancheta was slapped with a disqualifying foul after punching Pao Javillonar, making him unavailable in their crucial game against the red-hot Pirates.

‘Saint Benilde is the team to beat in the NCAA. I’m confident of my players because of this win against Mapua but we can’t be complacent.’

Tiu said their loss to the Knights was a test to their character.

“It was a good loss as it gave these guys some humble pie. We have to be smarter and more composed,” Tiu told DAILY TRIBUNE, hinting at the possibility of a tougher defense on the Pirates, especially the hot-shooting John Barba.

“We need to defend hard against Lyceum.”

But beating the Pirates will not be easy.

Lyceum is riding the crest of a three-game winning streak after dropping their first two matches. Their previous win — an 96-81 conquest of Mapua University — turned into an ultimate show of force, proving that they also have what it takes to sit at the table of league heavyweights.

But Lyceum coach Gilbert Malabanan warned his boys to stay grounded, especially against a dangerous team like the Blazers.

“Saint Benilde is the team to beat in the NCAA. I’m confident of my players because of this win against Mapua but we can’t be complacent,” said Malabanan, who is expected to bank on Barba, the former juniors MVP, to lead the way for them after dropping 25 points against the Cardinals.