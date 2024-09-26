Muslim traders appeal understanding

A group of Muslim traders on Thursday raised its appeal to the public to patronize the products at Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City, saying that they are ready to address the problems and concerns of buyers.

Metro Manila Muslim Traders Association president Engr. Nassif Malawani said that Muslim traders are 100 percent ready to provide shoppers with quality and affordable products, especially during the Christmas Season.

“Greenhills Mall is our place of business,” Malawani said.

Malawani recalled that the Muslim “tiangge” business boomed in Greenhills. Many successful traders came from Mindanao, Jolo, Maguindanao, Yakan, and Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte.

The Muslim traders contributed to the economic boom of San Juan City during the Estrada family’s time.

The US Trade placed the Greenhills area on the Watchlist during Mayor Guia Gomez’s time. Traders were ordered to minimize piracy, especially with the presence of the IPO. The Ortigas family summoned traders who violated the piracy law.

In other countries, people don’t see piracy as a problem, but in the Philippines, piracy is prevalent in Greenhills, San Juan City.

Piracy is allegedly present in IT, jewelries, and merchandise. During Mayor Francis Zamora’s time, he ordered a crackdown against piracy in the Greenhills area. The Ortigas & Company family also took action against piracy.

Malawani stressed that they are policing their own ranks against piracy. Greenhills Shopping Center, now GH Mall, is a “tourist spot” in the Philippines. Piracy is out of the question when it comes to IT products, jewelries, and merchandise.

He also cited the good working relationship between the Muslim traders groups and the city government of San Juan. Many of the traders belong to the Maranao tribe who desire peace and order in the area.

Regarding taxes, their relationship with the city government is good. They pay the right taxes, and the City Government of San Juan processes business permits efficiently.