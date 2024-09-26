MPH takes over Agusan hospital

Metro Pacific Health Corp. (MPH), along with its subsidiary Santos Clinic Inc. (SCI), has acquired a majority stake in San Francisco Doctors Hospital (SFDH) in Agusan del Sur as part of its ongoing effort to expand its healthcare network.

In a statement released on Thursday, MPH announced plans for a significant investment to increase SFDH’s capacity, aiming to meet the growing healthcare demands of Agusan del Sur and neighboring areas.

“Expanding our network through strategic investments like the one in San Francisco Doctors Hospital allows us to bring accessible and dependable healthcare to more communities,” MPH president Augie Palisoc Jr. said.

25 hospitals in network

“We remain committed to delivering top-quality healthcare services and improving the overall health infrastructure across our archipelago.”

With this acquisition, MPH now owns six hospitals in Mindanao and 25 across its entire network.

San Francisco Doctors Hospital, a 100-bed facility established in 2013, is just 80 kilometers from MPH’s MJ Santos Hospital.

MPH is the largest private hospital group in the country, with 25 hospitals.

The hospitals in its network include Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Davao Doctors Hospital, and Riverside Medical Center in Bacolod, as well as 33 outpatient care centers, 2 allied health colleges, and a centralized laboratory, Medi Linx Laboratory.