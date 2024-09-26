Marcos bares admin senatorial slate for 2025 midterm elections

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday introduced the administration’s senatorial slate for the 2025 midterm elections.

Five prominent political parties have joined forces to form a coalition aptly named ‘Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas’.

The coalition is composed of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), Nacionalista Party (NP), and National Unity Party (NUP).

The administration’s senatorial lineup consists of veteran politicians and upcoming public servants in the national arena:

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos (PFP) Senator Pia Cayetano (NP) Senator Lito Lapid (NPC) Former Senator Manny Pacquiao (PFP) Former Senate President Tito Sotto (NPC) ACT-CIS Partylist Representative Erwin Tulfo (Lakas-CMD) Las Pinas Representative Camille Villar (NP) Senator Francis Tolentino (PFP) Senator Bong Revilla (Lakas-CMD) Senator Imee Marcos (NP) Former Senator Ping Lacson (NPC) Makati City Mayor Abby Binay (NPC)

Blending his campaign strategy in the 2022 Presidential Elections and the administration’s current undertaking ‘Bagong Pilipinas’, Marcos renewed his calls for “unity” for the Philippines.

“We have our own abilities to improve our country but if we bond together, it will be easier to fulfill our aspirations for a better tomorrow,” Marcos said during the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas convention at the Philippine International Convention Center.

He also boasted about their collective experience in public service and politics as most of the candidates have served in their local government units. Other candidates have also been members of the Cabinet.

“With their quality and experience, I am highly confident that they will be our partners in our country’s advancement and continued development. Let's join them and support them,” Marcos added.