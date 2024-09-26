Manila fast-tracks senior citizen payouts

The local government of Manila on Thursday announced that it is already in the process of preparing the distribution of the cash allowances for senior citizens covering the months of September to December or the last four months of 2024.

This comes as Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna directed the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), headed by Elinor Jacinto and the Public Employment Service Office under Fernan Bermejo, to conduct consultative meetings on the matter.

Asked to attend were the officers of each of the 896 barangays in the six districts of Manila and according to Lacuna, the meetings aim to ensure the orderly and expeditious distribution of the payrolls being prepared by the city government for the senior citizens’ allowance.