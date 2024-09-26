Mactan BOC seizes ¥8.5M undeclared cash

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported that the BOC Sub-Port of Mactan recently intercepted undeclared foreign currency brought by a male Korean national who arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2 onboard Jin Air flight LJ31 from South Korea.

During the physical examination of the passenger's baggage, which was witnessed by BOC's Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), and X-Ray Inspection Project (XIP) personnel, customs examiners discovered undeclared foreign currency amounting to JPY 10,000,000 inside the baggage.

The passenger was allowed the freely importable amount of JPY 1,480,000.00, equivalent to USD 10,000. Sums greater than USD 10,000 must be declared via the Foreign Currency Declaration Form (FCDF) and the E-Travel system when arriving or departing from any international airport or seaport in the country.

The Sub-Port recommended the issuance of a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) for the excess amount of JPY 8,520,000.00 due to violations of BSP regulations on cross-border currency transfers and Section 1113 of Republic Act No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

"The Bureau of Customs remains vigilant in its efforts to prevent the illicit movement of local and foreign currency across our borders," said Sub-Port Collector Gerardo A. Campo, LCB, emphasizing the importance of following customs procedures.