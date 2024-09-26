LTO warns public vs fixers anew

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday revealed that three of its officials — including a district office head — are now the subject of an internal investigation for their alleged involvement in illegal transactions involving fixers in their respective areas.

This comes after the LTO conducted two separate operations near the LTO Central Office in Quezon City and in Bulacan over confirmed intelligence reports of the alleged connivance of agency employees with fixers.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II warned all employees of the agency against colluding with fixers, saying severe administrative sanctions are waiting for them, that includes losing their job.