Loyal, resilient employees honored

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday has recognized the resilience and loyalty of the agency’s employees during the culmination of the DoJ’s 127th Founding Anniversary.

Instead of hosting an extravagant or lavish celebration, Remulla zeroed in on the achievements, sacrifices and faithfulness to the duties of employees of the DoJ, showing his utmost respect to the agency’s hard-working personnel.

During the activity, the DoJ recognized employees who have rendered the DoJ a service length of ten years and every five years thereafter.

The ceremony kicked-off with the holding of a Liturgical Mass in celebration of the highlight of the department’s week-long anniversary where a total of 63 loyalty awardees and two retirees were honored.

At least 10 of the 63 loyalty awardees have served for 40 years, while the two retirees have devotedly served the DoJ for 44 and 42 years, respectively.

“Your unwavering dedication and efforts serve as the cornerstone of the Department of Justice’s success which brought us all to where we are today. Each one of you is a real modern-day hero who serves as the bedrock of justice,” Remulla told the awardees and retirees.

Aside from recognition certificates and plaques, tokens of appreciation and a luncheon were personally organized by the Office of the Secretary for the loyalty awardees and retirees.

“To all of us, there’s a reason to celebrate. We celebrate our achievements but we don’t lose sight of our past so that we are guided for the future and we live not only for today but for the future,” said Undersecretary for Finance, Administrative and Personnel Cluster Fredderick A. Vida.

Meantime, Remulla stressed that his achievements as DoJ chief will not be possible without the help of the agency’s personnel who showed unwavering loyalty and respect to their duties as upholders of the law.

“Truth be told, I will not be in this noble position if it weren’t for you all, so please accept my humble and heartfelt gratitude. While these simple gifts may never be enough to repay your loyalty and valuable contribution, please accept them as a token of my meekest appreciation,” Remulla said.