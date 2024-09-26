Legarda quizzes PCO on ‘floating barangays’

Senator Loren Legarda on Thursday ordered the suspension of deliberations on the proposed budget of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and its attached agencies after its officials gave different figures on the number of barangays in the Philippines.

The suspension came after Legarda, who presided over the budget deliberation, asked the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) — which is tasked with disseminating accurate, timely, and relevant information about government programs, projects, and services to the public — the exact number of barangays in the country.

“Of the 42,004 barangays in the country — that’s the latest. Correct me if I am wrong, PIA. How many barangays are there in the Philippines?” Legarda asked the agency.

Responding to the lawmaker, PIA Director General Jose Torre Jr. said: “Ma’am, we have 42,045 barangays all over the country.”

Citing data from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Legarda countered that there were 42,004 barangays in the country.

“The DILG said there are 42,004, the PIA under the PCO said there are 42,045, 45 minus two is 43, what is that? Are they floating?” Legarda said.

“Before we proceed with this hearing, please find out. There is a test inaccuracy. See, we cannot be confused. If my staff is wrong, I would be happy to correct that but if you’re wrong please put it on record. It’s a simple question, how many barangays are there in the Philippines?” she said.

Legarda then asked Torre which was the correct number of barangays. “Is it 42,004 or 42,045? We are talking about information here yet you are giving me inaccurate figures.”

According to Torre, citing the DILG, there were 42,045 barangays throughout the country.

Unsatisfied, Legarda then turned to PCO Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez to ask him to provide the correct number.

Chavez responded: “Madam chair, I think the PSA is here, otherwise, on their website Philippine Statistics Authority’s facts and figures, it is 42,046.”

Upon hearing a new figure, Legarda threatened to suspend the budget deliberation of the PCO and its attached agencies.

“That is another figure. That is what I mean. You know, I may suspend the hearing. The government is really annoying, it is not your fault,” she said.

“The PSA said there are 42,046, the DILG said there are 42,004, while the PIA, under the PCO, said there are 42,045. Let us just suspend the hearing. You must first reconcile how many barangays there are,” she said.