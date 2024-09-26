‘Kidnapper’ Chinese fugitive nabbed

Operatives from the Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) arrested a 37-year-old Chinese national wanted for kidnapping during an enforcement operation in Parañaque City last 23 September.

The BI identified the suspect as Hu Yang, who was apprehended in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City, in coordination with Chinese authorities and the Parañaque City Police.

BI-FSU chief Rabdel Sy disclosed that Hu — also known as Lin Zihao — was tagged as a fugitive from justice after being sought for kidnapping by Jinjiang City’s Public Security Bureau in China.

Hu was allegedly part of a notorious kidnapping gang that killed and tortured its victims. Earlier this year, the BI already arrested several of his associates in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

“His arrest is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to apprehend foreign criminals hiding in the Philippines,” said BI acting commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado.

“We will continue to work with our counterparts abroad to ensure that those who break the law are held accountable,” he added.

Viado also revealed that Hu’s passport had already been revoked by Chinese authorities. He is currently in the custody of the local police while facing local charges in the country.