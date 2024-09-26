Into the design collab of Vito Selma and Sarah Lahbati

Joining the pop-up is Davao fashion and Filipinxt featured designer, Wilson Niñofranco Limon, who brought his bespoke, one-of-a-kind, hand-embellished pieces to complete the pop-up experience. With hues of indigo, denim and ecru punctuated by traditional Filipino patterns and meticulous needlework, Niñofranco’s current collection celebrates the bountiful rice fields of Mindanao with a hint of Filipino whimsy and charm. “I have always believed in Filipino design and to have Wilson join the pop-up complements the look and feel of the space and vice versa,” Vito said.

Attending the opening of the event were many of Vito’s clients and friends in Davao City and the surrounding regions. “I really want this launch to be relaxed and casual,” said Vito, who also looks to open an in-line store soon at the upcoming Azuela High Street at Azuela Cove. “I am glad that Davaoeños have taken a liking to my designs and hopefully, the new store and café will allow us at Casa Selma to bring more to Davao City.”

The Casa Selma Vito Selma X Sarah Lahbati pop-up runs until the end of September.