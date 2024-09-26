Into the design collab of Vito Selma and Sarah Lahbati

Fresh from the launch of his first Casa Selma pop-up last June, celebrated contemporary Filipino furniture designer Vito Selma was back in Davao City this month to showcase his latest collaboration work with actress Sarah Lahbati at the Visitor Center of Azuela Cove.
Already a hot commodity in Philippine design circles, the dynamic Cebuano furniture designer is no stranger to collaborative work, such as that with fragrance company VV&Co. and social media personality, Ellen Adarna.
The Vito Selma X Sarah Lahbati collection features over 70 impeccably crafted pieces of furniture, ranging from lounge chairs, tables and sofas to lamps. Each piece blends Vito’s clean design philosophy and love for tropical island-side living and Filipino actress, Sarah Lahbati’s mixed Filipino-Moroccan heritage. “If you notice, the shape of the end tables of the collection are inspired by Moroccan drums, while the colors and patterns of many of the pieces evoke both Filipino and Moroccan aesthetics,” said Vito.
When asked how the collaboration came into being, Sarah said that she needed a designer to create bespoke pieces of furniture for her new home in Palawan. “I wanted to work with someone who can transform my ideas into reality and when I messaged Vito on Instagram, we immediately clicked,” she added. “We shared our ideas and concepts first on Instagram and the collaboration really came though when we finally met in person.”
Sarah admits that she does not have a design degree, but she loves to do sketches and designs for spaces for her home. After her meeting with Vito, “It was the perfect match because I can share my sketches and concepts with Vito and he, and his technical know-how, transforms them into actual, real furniture.”
Vito remarked that many of the pieces of the collection have touches, not just from Sarah, but also from her family whom the designs were initially made for. “The first piece that was approved was the Geneva Lounge Chair and its matching Ottoman,” Sarah recalled. “My kids tried it and they immediately fell in love with it.”
Joining the pop-up is Davao fashion and Filipinxt featured designer, Wilson Niñofranco Limon, who brought his bespoke, one-of-a-kind, hand-embellished pieces to complete the pop-up experience. With hues of indigo, denim and ecru punctuated by traditional Filipino patterns and meticulous needlework, Niñofranco’s current collection celebrates the bountiful rice fields of Mindanao with a hint of Filipino whimsy and charm. “I have always believed in Filipino design and to have Wilson join the pop-up complements the look and feel of the space and vice versa,” Vito said.
Attending the opening of the event were many of Vito’s clients and friends in Davao City and the surrounding regions. “I really want this launch to be relaxed and casual,” said Vito, who also looks to open an in-line store soon at the upcoming Azuela High Street at Azuela Cove. “I am glad that Davaoeños have taken a liking to my designs and hopefully, the new store and café will allow us at Casa Selma to bring more to Davao City.”
The Casa Selma Vito Selma X Sarah Lahbati pop-up runs until the end of September.