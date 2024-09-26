Go pushes Magna Carta of barangay health workers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2838, also known as the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), in a speech delivered at the Senate plenary on Wednesday, 25 September.

The bill, which he is also one of the authors, seeks to provide just compensation and benefits to BHWs, recognizing their essential role in the delivery of primary healthcare services at the barangay level.

Go opened his speech by commending Senator JV Ejercito, chairperson of the Subcommittee on Barangay Health Workers and the Committee on Local Government, for leading the discussions and ensuring that the bill addresses the critical needs of BHWs. According to Go, BHWs are the backbone of healthcare in many communities, especially those with limited access to doctors.

“Barangay health workers serve as the frontliners in the barangay in providing basic health services,” Go stated.

Despite their vital role, Go emphasized that BHWs are still classified as volunteers, receiving only meager incentives and benefits that do not reflect the level of service and commitment they provide.

“As such, they are only entitled to meager incentives and benefits. Moreover, they are not given ample compensation that befits the level of commitment necessitated by the role that BHWs play,” he said.

He shared that during his nationwide visits, he often heard the call of BHWs for proper compensation from the government, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic where they were entitled to health emergency allowance in accordance with the law. Unfortunately, some qualified BHWs have yet to receive their HEA.