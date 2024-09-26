Ginebra zaps Meralco, takes Game 1

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel drew first blood after securing a 99-92 win over Meralco in Game 1 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Thursday evening.

Resident import Justin Brownlee led the way with 29 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals, as the Kings carry a 1-0 series lead.

"We haven't played Meralco in the conference yet, so it was like a feeling-out process," Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

Scottie Thompson contributed 19 points for Ginebra, while Stephen Holt added 14 points.

Cliff Hodge led Meralco with 23 points in a losing effort.