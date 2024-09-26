Former child star Amy Nobleza graduates magna cum laude, thanks Vice Ganda for support

Former child star Amy Nobleza recently announced that she graduated from college with honors, earning the distinction of magna cum laude with a degree in Business Administration, majoring in Marketing Management, from Lyceum of the Philippines University

Nobleza shared her graduation photos on Instagram, thanking God, her family and Vice Ganda for helping her achieve this milestone.

“Everything became possible because of the support and trust of the people around me. I thank my family for their love and unwavering support; my classmates for our unforgettable moments, late nights and countless cups of coffee; Team Amy and my friends who support me in my endeavors; my professors for their guidance and the wisdom they shared with us; and especially the person who helped me finish and achieve this, meme @praybeytbenjamin. I’ll forever be grateful to you,” Nobleza wrote.

In 2019, during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment on It’s Showtime, Nobleza became emotional as the Praybeyt Benjamin star offered to help her finish college.

“Kapag hindi mo kaya ha, ako magpapaaral sa iyo... Mag-usap tayo, tutulungan kita to make sure matutuloy ang pag-aaral mo (If you can’t manage it, I will pay for your schooling... Let’s talk, I’ll help you to make sure you continue your studies),” the noontime host pledged.

“Kasi nakakahanga ang artista na bata pa lang tapos hindi umalis sa eskuwelahan tapos honor student. Tapusin mo ang pag-aaral mo para sa akin na hindi nakatapos ng pag-aaral, okay (Because it’s admirable for a young artist to stay in school and still be an honor student. Finish your studies for me, someone who wasn’t able to complete their education, okay)?’ Vice added.

Five years later, the “Mutya” actress fulfilled her promise to Vice.

“This is just the beginning. Cheers to the future! She believed she could, so she did,” Nobleza wrote to conclude her Instagram post.