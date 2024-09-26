Fake military intelligence officer intercepted

Security officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has arrested a woman who allegedly posed as a Military Intelligence Officer Reservist of the Philippine Army to gain access to the airport.

Reports said that the woman — identified as Sheena Mae Tag-at alias Medina — was arrested after a week-long inquiry exposed her fraudulent operations.

According to security guards Erlinda Bulawit and Joseelito Garcia — both assigned to NAIA Terminal 3 — Tag-at presented herself as an intelligence officer for the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) and allegedly claimed that she had been appointed by the company’s owners.

The incident occurred on 13 September before the NAIA’s formal handover to NNIC. Under Victoria Evangelina Davies’ supervision, the security guards’ supervisors presented Tag-at to them.