END OF THE ROAD?: PBA future looks gloomy for embattled Amores

John Amores’ future in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is getting darker after figuring in a shooting incident following a pick-up game in Lumban, Laguna.

A seasoned player agent reached out to DAILY TRIBUNE on Thursday, saying that there’s no way for the PBA to reinstate the NorthPort guard following the violent altercation that could have led to the deaths of several individuals.

The 6-foot-2 rookie from Jose Rizal University is facing attempted murder charges after shooting at Lee Cacalda after engaging in a heated argument during their basketball game on Wednesday afternoon.

A CCTV footage showed that Amores got off a motorcycle driven by his 20-year-old brother and shot at Cacalda before speeding off towards the direction of Pagsanjan. Fortunately for him, no casualties were reported.

The police launched a manhunt on the Amores brothers before they surrendered at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

“They voluntarily surrendered to our station because they were receiving threats to their lives. They decided to come here because they are worried for their safety,” Police Major Bob Louis Ordiz said in a television interview.

But the source, a long-time basketball observer, asserted that with what happened, it’s safe to say that Amores’ PBA career is already over.

“It’s done,” the source said when asked about the future of Amores in the PBA.

“Aside from facing attempted murder charges, he also violated some PBA rules that could lead to the termination of his PBA contract. The PBA and his mother team will definitely not take this sitting down. They will surely crack the whip — and crack it hard.”

“After all, he’s not a superstar and is just playing on a one-year contract with NorthPort.”

The source added that based on the behavior he had shown, Amores posed a serious threat not only to the league, but also to his fellow players and fans as well.

In fact, when he was in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, he also figured in a massive on-court brawl with College of Saint Benilde that led to his ouster from the Heavy Bombers roster and the filing of several charges against him.

“But this time, it’s different,” the source said.

“It’s no longer about punching, kicking or taunting — it’s already shooting. Human lives are already on the line. What if he got pissed and starts shooting at his fellow players or even fans? It’s going to be a big problem for the PBA. It’s something they have to address.”

The last time the PBA slapped a player with a hefty penalty was in 2019 when Calvin Abueva made a dangerous clothesline on TNT Tropang Giga import Terrence Jones before getting into an altercation with a fan, who happened to be the girlfriend of Ray Parks.

Abueva was slapped with an indefinite suspension and was told to undergo therapy with a fine of P70,000 before getting reinstated.

“If the PBA suspended Calvin indefinitely, there’s no way for it to let Amores get off the hook easily. He will surely pay the price,” said the source, who also manages the affairs of some of the country’s brightest stars.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, however, assured that they will give Amores due process.

“He has a lot of explaining to do,” Marcial said in a telephone conversation.

“Although it’s easy to say that he’s already done in the PBA, we still have to listen to him and give him due process. We’ll just wait for the outcome of the police investigation then we’ll talk to him. Let’s see what he is going to say.”