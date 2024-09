Photos

DOJ'S 127TH FOUNDING ANNIVERSARY

LOOK: The Department of Justice celebrated its 127th Founding Anniversary on Thursday, 26 September 2024, at the DOJ's main office in Manila City. Usec. Fredderick A. Vida led the celebration by delivering a keynote address, awarding loyalty honors, and unveiling a portrait of the first Justice Secretary of the Philippines, Severino de las Alas, who served in 1897.