DoJ keeps Phl sports clean

In the arena of Philippine sports, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has emerged as an unexpected yet crucial player, delving into controversies that challenge the integrity of the country’s most beloved games.

From investigating cases of game-fixing to addressing the persistent issue of “Fil-Sham” athletes in the early 2000s, the DoJ’s involvement has been keeping the sports clean, proving that even in athletic competition, the rule of law must prevail.

The Justice department — under the leadership of Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla — took decisive steps to combat this menace.

“The DoJ, in cooperation with other government agencies, is committed to investigating and prosecuting those involved in game-fixing to ensure the integrity of our sports,” Remulla said.

His remarks came after high-profile arrests and indictments of individuals accused of manipulating game outcomes, especially in basketball, a sport with a massive following.

The involvement of the DoJ in these investigations has sent a strong message to those who would seek to exploit the system, as it is a crime that taints not just the result but the very spirit of the sport.

And while this is a different kind of incident, the DoJ has made it clear that it will not tolerate any form of manipulation.

“This is a national issue. Sports is part of our culture, and we cannot allow these criminal activities to take that away from us,” DoJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said.

Vanguard of justice

Serving as vanguard of Philippine sports is nothing new for the DoJ.

Around two decades ago, the main issue that has long plagued Philippine sports was the rise of “Fil-Shams,” or those who falsely claim Filipino heritage to qualify to play for local teams in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

These athletes, often with dubious lineage, are thrust into the spotlight, taking away opportunities from genuine Filipino talents. The DoJ has also begun to crack down on this growing issue, ensuring that only legitimate athletes represent the country in both local and international competitions.

“Our role is to verify and ensure that only those who truly have Filipino blood and meet the necessary requirements are allowed to compete as Filipinos,” Remulla stressed during a sports forum.

The issue of “Fil-Sham” athletes not only affects the teams they represent but also damages the country’s credibility on the international stage.

In the early 2000s, the PBA saw an influx of Filipino-foreign players coming into the country, bannered by the likes of Ali Peek, Asi Taulava and Sonny Alvarado.

Taulava, who went on to have a long and illustrious PBA career, admitted there were doubts about his decision to stay and prove his Filipino heritage.

But his determination rewarded him in the long run as not only he was able to keep playing in the PBA, he was able to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas, highlighted by his run in the 2015 FIBA Asia Championships in Changsha, China.

“Sometimes just thinking about it, going back to it, it brings back a lot of pain. I’m just happy I was given the green light by the DoJ. But during those times, those were tough times,” said Taulava, who won a PBA championship with TNT before retiring as one of the most loved players.