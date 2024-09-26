CERVICAL CANCER ELIMINATION FORUM

LOOK: Dr. Martha Millar-Aquino, Vice President of the Philippine Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology (PIDSOG), speaks at a media forum titled "Isang Boses Laban Sa Cervical Cancer" held at a hotel in Quezon City on 26 September 2024. The forum emphasized a collaborative effort from various sectors to accelerate cervical cancer elimination in the Philippines and elevate it to a national health priority. During the event, key medical societies and organizations signed a position statement to show their commitment to this initiative. ANALY LABOR











Copied