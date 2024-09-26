Catapang confirms: Cassandra Ong detained at CIW

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. confirmed on Thursday that Cassandra Ong was already transferred to the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE during the anniversary celebration of the Department of Justice (DoJ), Catapang said that Ong — who is one of the House of Representatives’ key resource persons in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) probe — will be held separately from convicted criminals at the Correctional Institution for Women.

Ong, an authorized representative of Lucky South 99, was cited in contempt a second time for “lying” when lawmakers sought answers about her education.

The panel decided to move Ong to a regular jail after her lawyer quoted her as saying that she would rather go to jail than attend any more House hearings.

“As a commitment order from Congress, we are just following the orders of Congress. But we cannot allow her to mingle with those convicted people already, it might endanger her security and safety,” Catapang said.

He added that Ong was allowed to use her cellphone as she is not yet convicted of any crime and is only confined inside the CIW because of the order of the House of Representatives.

She will also be transported to the DoJ once the complaints lodged against her will undergo preliminary investigation.