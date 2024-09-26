Books spooks

There’s an unusual flight risk that airline passengers recently encountered.

The Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) plane flying from Oslo, Norway to Malaga, Spain was forced to make an emergency landing in Amsterdam, the Netherlands last week as a standard operating procedure (SOP) when a “stowaway” popped out of a food box on board.

A woman was opening her in-flight meal when a mouse jumped out of it, a witness told BBC News.

At the Amsterdam airport, the passengers were transferred to another plane so the SAS aircraft could be cleaned and checked for any electrical wires the rodent may have chewed.

Eeky intruders, meanwhile, caused a disruption at the Royal Oak Public Library in Michigan, USA, on Saturday.

Library staff were sorting through the book drop when they discovered the uninvited guests that prompted the temporary closure of the entire place for the “health and safety” of its users, New York Post reports.

Doors were closed and locked so a pest control crew could get rid of the cockroaches that had crawled out of a DVD case at the book drop section.