Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal’s identical shoes spark romance rumor

When social media personality Xian Gaza posted a photo of Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal with “NICE SHOES” as caption, what it looked like was an innocent post.
But eagled-eyed netizens noticed it looked like Jennings and Racal were wearing identical shoes, black and white pairs of Adidas Samba.
Soon enough, tongues wagged. Some believed the two actors have developed feelings for each other as they’re now working on their second series together, Incognito. They first worked together in Can’t Buy Me Love.
Recall that Racal doused rumors that Jennings was the cause of her breakup with rockstar Rico Blanco.
“Huwag idamay si Anthony sa issue ng breakup namin ni Rico (Don’t drag Anthony into the breakup issue between me and Rico). Anthony is out of the picture here. It’s just mainly me and Rico. Mainly me, I’m the issue,” Racal said.
Kim Chiu gets emotional in acceptance speech
When Kim Chiu accepted her Most Outstanding Asian Star award during the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024, she turned emotional.
Chiu thanked ABS-CBN, Star Magic, Dreamscape Entertainment, cast of Linlang, her fans and supporters.
She turned emotional as she dedicated her award to Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal.
“My boss, my mentor and my mentor, Sir Deo. He’s the one who always pushed me to be my best. He’s the one who guided me to do the best that I can be through hard work and for that I want to honor you with this award. I wouldn’t be standing her tonight without your trust and guidance,” the It’s Showtime host said.
Chiu was also featured twice in a digital billboard near Exit 9 of Hongik University Station Seoul, South Korea.
In a post by MJ Felipe, Chiu was photographed with fellow Outstanding Asian star awardees: Desmond Tan from Singapore, Win Metawin from Thailand and Siti Saleha from Malaysia.
Paulo Avelino reposted Chiu’s VIP ID post with a GIF of dogs clapping using their paws.
“Congratulations,” he said in his post.
New DonBelle series excites fans
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are teaming up anew in How To Spot A Red Flag, a new series to be produced by ABS-CBN Studios, Viu and Dreamscape Entertainment.
The series is a follow-up to their successful soap, Can’t Buy Me Love, which ended in May.
How to Spot a Red Flag? tells the story of a female barista (Mariano) who is torn between two handsome guys — an overconfident bad boy (Blake) and a disarmingly charming good boy (Pangilinan) who were both catfishing her.
Supporting Mariano and Pangilinan I’m the series are Christian Vasquez, Benjie Paras, Mylene Dizon and Angel Aquino.
The DonBelle portmanteau instantly trended on X (formerly Twitter) as fans welcomed the new series with glee.
“Seated already for this. #DonBelle Congratulations In Advanced bcoz This gonna hit series again.”
“OMG!! I’m so happy for this New Generations Phenomenal Loveteam! Deserved so much! Another FIRST ORIGINAL SERIES of a new platform!! congratulations DonBelle!!! “
“Story plang nakaka excited na panoorin grbe Donbelle layo na narating niyo nakaka proud naman Sana soon aminin niyo na kayo na tlga hahahaha loveyou.”