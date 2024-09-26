Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal’s identical shoes spark romance rumor

Kim Chiu gets emotional in acceptance speech

When Kim Chiu accepted her Most Outstanding Asian Star award during the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024, she turned emotional.

Chiu thanked ABS-CBN, Star Magic, Dreamscape Entertainment, cast of Linlang, her fans and supporters.

She turned emotional as she dedicated her award to Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal.

“My boss, my mentor and my mentor, Sir Deo. He’s the one who always pushed me to be my best. He’s the one who guided me to do the best that I can be through hard work and for that I want to honor you with this award. I wouldn’t be standing her tonight without your trust and guidance,” the It’s Showtime host said.

Chiu was also featured twice in a digital billboard near Exit 9 of Hongik University Station Seoul, South Korea.

In a post by MJ Felipe, Chiu was photographed with fellow Outstanding Asian star awardees: Desmond Tan from Singapore, Win Metawin from Thailand and Siti Saleha from Malaysia.

Paulo Avelino reposted Chiu’s VIP ID post with a GIF of dogs clapping using their paws.

“Congratulations,” he said in his post.