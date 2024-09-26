All eyes on exosomes

It’s the million-dollar question — how do we stop the clock on aging? While there’s no magic potion, science is leveling up with new breakthroughs that go way beyond your grandma’s beauty tricks.

Forget invasive surgeries – today, it’s about non-invasive glow-ups like Botox and fillers.

According to Dr. Mike Lee at the Facial Care Centre’s ExoDerm Therapy introduction, these treatments were designed to enhance your natural beauty without going under the knife.

But, as more people wanted quick, dramatic changes, fillers and Botox started to go extreme, mimicking surgery-level results.

“We’re not trying to attain beauty through artificial means like filling or freezing the face with Botox,” Dr. Lee said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE. “There is a more natural way for you to enhance your body’s natural function to attain your beauty.”