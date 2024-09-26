All eyes on exosomes

It’s the million-dollar question — how do we stop the clock on aging? While there’s no magic potion, science is leveling up with new breakthroughs that go way beyond your grandma’s beauty tricks.
Forget invasive surgeries – today, it’s about non-invasive glow-ups like Botox and fillers.
According to Dr. Mike Lee at the Facial Care Centre’s ExoDerm Therapy introduction, these treatments were designed to enhance your natural beauty without going under the knife.
But, as more people wanted quick, dramatic changes, fillers and Botox started to go extreme, mimicking surgery-level results.
“We’re not trying to attain beauty through artificial means like filling or freezing the face with Botox,” Dr. Lee said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE. “There is a more natural way for you to enhance your body’s natural function to attain your beauty.”
Now, the game is changing again, moving toward longer-lasting and natural results — thanks to regenerative medicine. ExoDerm, he said, is the ultimate exosome-powered skin elixir that promotes internal skin healing, repair and renewal. By instructing your skin to get its act together at the molecular level, this innovative skin technology claims to restore that young glow.
Leading Korean plastic surgeon Dr. Young Seob Lee, along with another expert on exosomes Dr. Mike, led the exosome motion at the Facial Care Centre, which is celebrating 42 years of maintaining flawless skin.
The E-50 Exosomes are revolutionary for ExoDerm. Imagine being able to carry into your 40s and beyond the vigor of your 20s. What if, when you reach that age, you look 35 instead of 50?
These exosomes stand out because of their customization, homogeneity and purity. They are collected through a proprietary process known as MIEA (Media Induced Extracellular Vesicle Adaptation) technology.
They are induced from live cells and specific culture media using MIEA technology in just 12 to 48 hours, versus the two to three months it takes for other exosome brands. Through precise cultivation and preservation methods, these exosomes maintain peak bioactivity, delivering exceptional results in rejuvenating skin.
They’re packed with Growth Factors, MiRNA, Cytokines, Proteins and Lipid that help your skin regenerate, reduce inflammation and stay strong.
Basically, they’re like a mini army fighting to keep your skin looking twentysomething even when you’re way past that.
The secret to aging well is all about knowing how your skin cells work. As we age, based on Dr. Mike, our skin’s fibroblasts (the cells that make collagen) slow down, causing wrinkles and dullness. Treatments like microneedling or peeling cause tiny skin damage, which forces your body to repair itself. When you’re younger, this process is super quick, but as you age, it slows down.
That’s why starting anti-aging treatments in your 20s or 30s is like applying primer before foundation — prep your skin now, and your future you will “thank you.”
Dr. Mike ended by emphasizing, “It’s easier to prevent than it is to reverse.”
So, if you’re thinking about jumping into the anti-aging game, remember: the earlier you start, the longer you’ll keep that youthful glow.