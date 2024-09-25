Yerro buzzer-beater lifts Adamson past NU

Joshua Yerro converted an alley-oop buzzer-beater to lift Adamson University past National University, 60-58, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The veteran forward tipped in the game-winner off a perfect inbound lob pass by Jhon Calisay with 0.3 seconds left as the Falcons moved up to a 3-2 win-loss record.

“It was Coach Gilbert Lao who drew that play so that’s the dynamics of our coaching staff. Actually, when we were playing defense, we were hoping that if ever they make a basket, we still have time so Coach Gilbert was already preparing for that,” head coach Nash Racela said crediting his trusted assistant.

It was a big bounce-back win for Adamson after bowing to Ateneo, 51-60 last Saturday.

Jake Figueroa, Jolo Manansala, PJ Palacielo, and Reinhard Jumamoy connived for the Bulldogs to tie the game at 56 with 34.6 seconds remaining after falling behind 50-56 with 1:40 to go.

Cedrick Manzano answered with lay-in off a miss by Yerro with 3.3 seconds left.

But Manansala converted off a strong drive to tie it again with 0.3 second remaining.

Yerro finished with 11 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

“Of course, happy it went in. Thank God, He made it happen. Even before the time out, coach Gilbert told us to stay for extra five minutes. But I told Calisay, there will be no more extra five minutes. Trust that this will go in,” Yerro said.

Matthew Montebon had 15 points while AJ Fransman added eight points, six rebounds, and two steals for the Falcons.

The Bulldogs absorbed their third straight defeat for a 1-4 card.

Manansala led NU with 15 points and nine rebounds while Figueroa and Kenshin Padrones chalked up 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Box Scores:

Adamson (60) --- Montebon 15, Yerro 11, Fransman 8, Calisay 5, Manzano 5, Erolon 5, Ojarikre 4, Anabo 3, Mantua 2, Barasi 2, Ramos 0, Alexander 0, Ignacio 0.

NU (58) --- Manansala 15, Figueroa 11, Padrones 10, Palacielo 8, Jumamoy 5, Enriquez 4, Santiago 3, Francisco 2, Yu 0, Garcia 0, Lim 0, Perciano 0, Tulabut 0, Parks 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 29-38, 43-43, 60-58.