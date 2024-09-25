What’s the tea?

Food and travel have always been the perfect pair, from satisfying cravings to filling Instagram feeds. These shared experiences open doors to diverse cultures, flavors and unforgettable moments. That’s exactly the vibe Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines, Constance See, is serving up.

“Just like air travel, food also takes us on a journey, expanding our horizons,” she said. “Every time we dive into a new dish, we’re not just tasting food — we’re experiencing another culture’s heritage, traditions and stories. It’s travel, minus the jet lag.”

Located within the stunning 30-story Raffles Makati in the heart of Manila’s bustling district, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has recently unveiled an enticing event sure to leave one drooling: the “Singapore Airlines Café at the Writers Bar-Teatime Experience Around the World,” a travel-themed afternoon tea.

From 20 September to 20 November, indulge in global flavors without leaving your seat. What’s on the menu? A culinary adventure, featuring spicy roasted duck salad with homemade sambal, rich foie gras parfait on brioche and desserts like Belgian hazelnut praline crunch and Australian lamingtons. And because no tea experience is complete without scones, they’re also serving Manhattan-style blueberry cream cheese scones.

Speaking of tea, let’s talk about the Sky Blossom Tea — a star of the “Singapore Airlines Café at the Writers Bar” menu. This tea offers a light, refreshing sip with just the right hint of sweetness. Designed to make you feel like you’re floating 30,000 feet above the clouds, it’s a must-try for anyone who loves to relax with a soothing cup.