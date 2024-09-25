VILMA SANTOS AND DOLPHY: WILL THEY BE PART OF THE ORDER OF NATIONAL ARTISTS?

Ever since the name of Vilma Santos-Recto was nominated by AktorPh, led by Jose Sixto Dantes (Dingdong Dantes), as a contender for the National Artist Awards, and now with Dolphy (Rodolfo Quizon) being proclaimed by no less than Lea Salonga, the Philippines’ gift to Broadway and the West End, there has been much buzz about the awards

Before we even point out the merits of the Star for All Seasons and the Philippines’ legendary Comedy King, it is best that we familiarize ourselves with the nitty-gritty and the reasons behind this award of the highest order.

The Order of National Artists of the Philippines (Orden ng mga Pambansang Alagad ng Sining ng Pilipinas) is bestowed by the President of the Philippines on nationals who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine art. Members of the order are known as National Artists. Originally instituted as an award, it was elevated to the status of an order in 2003.

The order is administered by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), by virtue of President Ferdinand Marcos’ Proclamation No. 1001 of 2 April 1972, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

According to its definition, the order of the highest state honor is conferred on individuals deemed to have made significant contributions to their artistic field. Deserving individuals must have been recommended by both the Cultural Center and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) prior to receiving the award. Such individuals are then titled, by virtue of a Presidential Proclamation, as National Artist (Filipino: Gawad Pambansang Alagad ng Sining) and are inducted into the order.

How nominees are judged is based on broad criteria, as set forth by the CCP and NCCA:

Living artists who have been Filipino citizens for the last 10 years prior to nomination, as well as those who have died after the establishment of the award in 1972 but were Filipino citizens at the time of their death.

Artists who have helped build a Filipino sense of nationhood through the content and form of their works.

Artists who have distinguished themselves by pioneering a mode of creative expression or style, making an impact on succeeding generations of artists.

Artists who have created a significant body of work and/or have consistently displayed excellence in their art form, enriching artistic expression or style.

Artists who enjoy broad acceptance through prestigious national and/or international recognition, awards in prestigious national and/or international events, critical acclaim and/or reviews of their works and respect and esteem from peers within an artistic discipline.

The process that nominees go through is as follows: Nominations are submitted to the National Artist Secretariat, which is established by the National Artist Award Committee. Experts from different art fields, called the Council of Peers, sit in a First Deliberation to prepare the shortlist of nominees.

A Second Deliberation, which is a joint meeting of the Commissioners of the NCCA and the Board of Trustees of the CCP, decides on the final nominees.

The list of final nominees is then forwarded to the President of the Philippines, who, by Presidential Proclamation, proclaims the final nominees as members of the Order of National Artists.

Being a member of the illustrious Orden ng mga Pambansang Alagad ng Sining ng Pilipinas is not as easy as reciting one-two-three, knowing your ABCs, or humming Do-Re-Mi; it is not a personality or popularity contest. Artists are judged for their body of work, contributions, gravitas, legacy, legend and artistic and cultural impact.