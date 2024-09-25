Veterinarian stresses importance of early prevention vs. rabies

PUERTO GALERA, ORIENTAL MINDORO — Ahead of the celebration of World Rabies Day, a veterinarian stressed the importance of early prevention against the zoonotic disease.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Dr. Mitzi Padrinao, president of the Philippine Animal Hospital Association, said rabies remains one of the pressing issues in the country today.

“Pag nakagat ang tao ng aso o pusang may rabies, nakamamatay talaga. Ibig sabihin walang cure (When a person is bitten by a dog or cat with rabies, it is really fatal. It means there is no cure),” Padrinao explained.

“For example nakagat, dumating sa utak [yung virus], wala nang medication. Wala na pong lunas so napakadelikado talaga kasi nakakamatay lalo na kung di maagapan (When a person is bitten by a dog or cat with rabies, it is really fatal. It means there is no cure),” she added.

Although 100 percent fatal, rabies is preventable if one gets vaccinated quickly after exposure, according to Padrinao.

She also emphasized the importance of raising awareness on rabies, stressing on the role of the government and the academe.

“Kailangan natin magkaroon ng social awareness, i-inform yung public dun sa kung gaano kadelikado yung rabies. Kailangan natin sabihan lalo na yung mga bata (We need to have social awareness, inform the public about how dangerous rabies is. We need to tell especially the children),” Padrinao said.

Padrinao also urged kids who got bitten or got scratched by a dog or a cat to immediately tell their parents.

She, likewise, encouraged parents to not scold their children.

In April, a 13-year-old girl died after being bitten by a rabid dog in February at the Vitas Park in Tondo, Manila.

“Part of the family na kasi yung pets. Lagi nating tatandaan na kapag nakagat tayo ng dogs and cats o nakalmot tayo kailangan alam na natin yung first aid (Pets are part of the family. We will always remember that when we are bitten by dogs and cats or scratched, we need to know first aid),” she added.

The Department of Health (DOH) noted a two percent increase in rabies cases in 2024, compared to the same period last year.

As of 16 March, the DOH has logged 89 cases of human rabies.