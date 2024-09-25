Taal records minor phreatic eruption

State seismology bureau on Wednesday recorded a minor phreatic eruption from Taal Volcano in Batangas Province.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the minor phreatic eruption in Taal Island's Main Crater, captured by the thermal camera of the Daang Kastila Observation Station (VTDK), occurred at 1:59 a.m.

Locally called "pusngat," the event produced a 600-meter-high eruption plume that drifted southwest, Phivolcs said.

Long-term deflation of the Taal caldera and short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of the Taal Volcano Island were observed from Tuesday midnight to Wednesday midnight.

It also had a voluminous plume emission reaching 1,800 meters tall that drifted to the south-southwest and southwest.

On Monday, Taal spewed 4,899 tons of sulfur dioxide and was observed to have an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 1 due to a low level of unrest.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, occupancy and boating on Taal Lake, and flying aircraft close to the volcano are prohibited.

The public is warned of possible hazards, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.