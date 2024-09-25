Senate ‘sparingly’ utilizes contempt powers with ‘absolute discretion’—Chiz

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Wednesday clarified that the contempt powers of the upper chamber are being utilized “sparingly” with “absolute discretion.”

Escudero, in an interview with reporters in Malacañang, emphasized that senators do not exercise their power to hold individuals in contempt “very lightly.”

“We use it sparingly in the Senate. You have to understand, you only see the orders of contempt that we sign, you don’t see the ones that we did not sign. You no longer see the ones that the warrants of arrest that we did not sign,” he said.

“You’ve only seen the ones issued by the Senate, which require the signature of the Senate President, but you did not see those that we did not issue, nor did the chairman, nor the ones that I did not sign. It is being used with absolute discretion and is not being used very lightly, and only in cases which are necessary,” he added.