Photos

Senate commends Jesus is Lord Church on 46th founding anniversary

The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution congratulating and commending the Jesus is Lord (JIL) Church Worldwide on its 46th founding anniversary, to be celebrated on 12 October 2024. The resolution was primarily sponsored by Senate President Chiz Escudero and co-sponsored by Senators Nancy Binay, JV Ejercito, Win Gatchalian, Loren Legarda, Migz Zubiri, Pia Cayetano, Grace Poe, Bato Dela Rosa, Bong Revilla, Bong Go, Robinhood Padilla, Imee Marcos, Jinggoy Estrada, Alan Peter Cayetano, and Francis Tolentino. Senator Joel Villanueva, son of JIL’s founder and spiritual director Bro. Eddie Villanueva, expressed his gratitude to the Senate on behalf of the millions of JIL members worldwide.