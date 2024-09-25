San Juan ties UAAP record with 10 treys

Luisa San Juan caught fire, tying the league record with the most number of three pointers to lift De La Salle University to an 89-65 win over Far Eastern University in Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In the second game, National University continued its impressive run following a dominant 22-point victory over Adamson University, 74-52.

San Juan was simply impressive as she dropped 34 points — 30 of which coming from rainbow area — to lift the Lady Archers to their first win in five games.

The Filipino-British gunner broke the record set by another La Salle star in Khate Castillo, who dropped eight long bombs in their 60-67 loss to Adamson University in 2017.

She, however, tied the league record of 10 treys that was set by Jeff Napa of National University in 2002 and Allan Caidic of University of the East in 1985.

Her scoring output of 34 points also tied the league’s season high set by Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo de Manila University when they battled University of the Philippines on 8 September.

“I got my confidence from my teammates and my coaches. They believe in me and the trust that they give me is such a big deal for me,” the 22-year-old San Juan said.

“I don’t know the records but I’m grateful. I’m not expecting that, I just do my role and I think it starts with what our coaches have been telling us.”

After seeing their 16-point lead trimmed to as low as four points in the fourth frame, the trio of San Juan, Tricia Mendoza, and Kyla Sunga sparked a blistering 18-2 spurt to seal the victory.