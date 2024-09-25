RUNNING START: Zobel, Xavier make their move at JGFP Interschool

De La Salle-Zobel (DLSZ) team hit the ground running this early in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Interschool, taking the lead in the Senior High and Junior High Championship divisions following last week’s round.

But Xavier is making a run for the top spot, taking the second spot in the SHS and JHS while taking charge in the JHS Developmental division and the Middle School.

With DLSZ (163 points) and Xavier 1 (144) as No. 1 and No. 2 in the SHS Championship competitions, Beacon Academy Team 1 is at third with 138, while Immaculate Conception Academy (136) and Xavier Team 2 (134) round the top five.

“We have a promising crop of new golfers this season and we are only on the second week,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan.

“We are excited to see what’s going to happen in the coming months as we go along with more and more schools taking part.”

British School Manila is lording it over SHS Developmental with 109 points, tagging along Xavier 1 (106), ICA Team 1 (101), Paref South Ridge 1 (91) and Xavier 2 (81) in the first five places.

Zobel paces JHS Championship division with 226 points, leading Xavier 1 (148) and Ateneo 1 (135); Xavier 1 is top team in JHS Developmental with 88, ahead of ICA 1 (82) and Xavier 2 (78) among the top three squads.

Xavier tallied 241 for top spot in the Middle School competitions, while coming in the top six places are Woodrose 1 (223), Zobel 1 (216), Ateneo 1 (140), Xavier 2 (105) and La Salle Greenhills (91).

Action resumes in the longest-running grassroots development program in golf this weekend.

More than 500 participants from 38 schools are seeing action in the JGFP Interschool.

Round 1 of the Lower School with 80 participants will see action on 28 September at the Riviera; another 80-strong field in the Middle School at Royale Tagaytay on 29 September; and Round 2 of the SHS at Summit Point also on 29 September.