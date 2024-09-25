REVENGE PERFORMANCE: La Salle regains winning touch, escapes FEU

Games Saturday:

For a moment, defending champion De La Salle University looked like heading into another disastrous ending against a team looking for its first win.

A 13-point third-quarter lead evaporated and turned into a one-point deficit before the Green Archers got their acts together to put away the pesky Far Eastern University (FEU), 68-62, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle rediscovered its winning ways to grab its fourth victory in five outings.

But the Green Archers needed a series of spurts midway through the final period to avoid the Tamaraws’ upset ax and rebound from a stunning loss to University of the East last Sunday.

“Again, it’s just another challenging opportunity for us. I told them can I go back to our UE game? UE didn’t upset us. They really deserved the win. Sometimes, we’re taking away the credit from Coach Jack (Santiago) and the rest of the team. They really did their job,” La Salle coach Topex Robinson said, recalling their loss to the Red Warriors.

The Green Archers banked on Mike Phillips, Earl Abadam, Henry Agunnane and EJ Gollena for the strong finish.

“Well I guess, again, just like what we said, FEU will really come out giving everything. It’s gonna be one of the highlights of their season playing against us and we just stuck it out,” Robinson said.

“We’re also tired just like they were but I think we just focused on a few things that are vital which is making sure that we’re not gonna give them any easy lanes. Obviously, they were still making their shots but I guess offensively also, we kind of settled down and looked for advantage which our guys really responded to that.”

Phillips had a double-double of 13 points off 5-of-9 field goal shooting and 14 rebounds to lead the Green Archers.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao flirted with a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists while Abadam and Agunanne scored nine markers each.

La Salle looked poised to blow out the rookie-laden FEU side after building a 45-32 advantage with 7:19 left in the third.

But the Tamaraws rallied to trim the Green Archers advantage to a solitary point, 51-50, before eventually taking the helm, 52-51, to start the final canto.

Phillips sparked an 8-0 run to give La Salle a six-point lead with 3:41 left. The Green Archers fired another 8-4 spurt to close the match.

FEU remained winless after five tries.

Janrey Pasaol had a team-high 13 points while Gambian center Mo Konateh contributed 12 points, 25 rebounds, and four blocks for the Tamaraws, who also drew solid numbers from Veejay Pre and Jorick Bautista.

The scores:

La Salle (68) — Phillips 13, Quiambao 12, Abadam 9, Aguanne 9, Gonzales 8, Gollena 6, David 3, Macalalag 3, Ramiro 3, Marasigan 2, Austria 0, Dungo 0, Rubico 0.

FEU (62) — Pasaol 13, Konateh 12, Pre 11, Bautista 9, Alforque 6, Montemayor 5, Nakai 4, Ona 2, Daa 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 19-13, 38-28, 51-50, 68-62.