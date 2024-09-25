Q-School-bound Bruce shows force in LET

Filipino golf star Samantha Bruce finished at shared 38th in the Ladies European Tour’s La Sella Open in Spain recently. And she will be using it as springboard for her bid at making the LPGA.

Bruce displayed the spunkiness that belied her rookie status, finishing with a 73 for a three-under total 285 in the tournament won by Germany’s Helen Briem.

“Sam made it to the weekend. It was a rollercoaster kind of day and an absolute stress-fest,” said her father Bobbet.

“We count our blessing as she continues to grow as a player. She learned a lot and the fight back will only make her stronger.”

She had rounds of 68-75-69-73 marking her efforts to be consistent especially under pressure. Bobbet remarked Samantha’s crucial adjustment with her driver especially in the second round.

Now Samantha will be using those tough lessons when she plays the LPGA Q-School on 15 to 18 October at the Plantation Golf and Country Club (Bobcat and Panther courses) in Venice, Florida.

Top finishers in Florida get a chance to snatch outright LPGA membership 5 to 9 December at the Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Alabama.