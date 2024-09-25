Playing golf? Well, dress the part

They have a Pinoy saying when you play golf that roughly translates to: If you can’t perform, at least you rock the outfit. Well, that rings true even for those who play well, of course. Now who doesn’t want to look good on the golf course?

That explains the reception received by the Original Penguin when it recently launched what it described as “the strongest golf collection so far.”

It’s all about retro florals and playful geometric prints for the modern golfer as Original Penguin Golf proudly announces the launch of its 2024 apparel collection at GolfX at the BGC.

This season’s lineup is defined by bold artistry and creative flair, featuring a standout large-scale print of Pete and friends on the golf course, rendered in quirky, mood-boosting pastel hues.

Helen Willsmer, European Brand Director, remarks, “Original Penguin Golf continues its appeal by reinventing traditional golf clothing with a fresher, bolder, and more confident vibe. Our 2024 collection, with its standout hues and modern styling, is one of our strongest collections to date.”

The men’s collection features key prints such as iconic Pete motifs, playful flashcards, novelty patterns, and retro geometric designs. The 60’s Heritage Print Polo offers a groovy design that add a nostalgic touch.

The Pete ‘N the Course Blocked Polo features an all-over pattern of Pete, celebrating the iconic penguin with a refreshing design. The Player All Over Novelty Print stands out with cocktail-themed prints, while the Pete’s Flash Cards Polo incorporates a design based on its namesake.

The selection for women shows whimsical florals, geometric patterns, and retro groovy designs. The Zip Polo with Mesh has a subtle zip design with a breathable mesh for added comfort in every swing.

The Geo Printed Sideblocked Skort features small geometric prints and color-blocking on the sides for a stylish, functional look. The Groovy Pete Printed Zip Polo showcases a fun, retro print of the brand’s icon, while the Flounce Skort with Ribbed Waistband offers elegance and practicality.